QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in regards to a larceny investigation. The alleged theft took place on April 14 at Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.

If you have any information, you can call Officer William Backus at (518) 743-2500 and press Option 1. To leave an anonymous tip, you can call (518) 761-9800.