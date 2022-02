COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department is attempting to identify a person in regards to a larceny investigation. These are Colonie Police Cases 22-010332, 22-010333 and 22-010334.

If you have any information, you can call Colonie police at (518) 783-2754 Ext. 8420.