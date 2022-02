FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person as part of a break-in investigation. They said the break-in took place in Fort Ann.

If you know who this person is, you can private message the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on social media or use the link on their website. The Sheriff’s Office also said if this is you in the photo, you can call (518) 747-4623 to clear up the matter.