SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners of a dog who was found dead in Sand Lake. Police said the dog appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

The dog was found on March 4 after police were contacted by a community member. The dog was found near the power lines off Stewart Lane.

The dog is described as a neutered male German Short Haired Pointer, with brown on the head and butt. The body is mainly white with brown spots and there is a large cyst on his front left paw. Police do not know the age of the dog, but he is believed to be older due to the grey in his muzzle.

If you have any information on who the dog’s owners are, you can contact Investigator Adams at State Police Schodack at (518) 754-7702.