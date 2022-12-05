SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office is reporting vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

On December 1, around 8:15 p.m., the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Schenectady County Child Advocacy Center for a report of someone vandalizing several cars in the back of the building. Police say witnesses reported a male wearing black jeans, white socks, a black hoodie, black Jordan sneakers, and a black backpack.

The suspect was allegedly slashing the tires of county cars. He was last seen on Broadway towards I-890. In total, 17 tires were damaged on 16 separate cars, according to police. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call (518) 388-4300 or visit schenectadysheriff.com and click the TIPS button.