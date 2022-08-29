LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) – Lanesborough Police said Monday that the fire at the Olde Forge restaurant in Lanesborough was intentionally set. Crews were called the restaurant on Main Street around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in about an hour and were on the scene until about 1 p.m. When they got there fire was coming out of the back of the building. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for possible heat exposure but has recovered.

After an investigation by the Lanesborough Fire Department, Lanesborough Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, an employee was determined to have started the fire. Police say he started it with smoking materials and he will be summoned to Pittsfield District Court at a later date.

“Anyone with information on an intentionally set fire can share it with investigators confidentially,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “The Arson Watch Reward Program is run by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson. Call 1-800-682-9229 any time, day or night.”