TILLSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man early Saturday morning after he allegedly flew by a traffic stop, nearly hitting a patrol car and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident on Route 32 in Tillson at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, November 12.

Police say while they were speaking with a driver of a car at a traffic stop, Allen passed the investigation at a high rate of speed, and almost struck the vehicle and deputy. Allen was then stopped on Route 32 near the Rosendale Recreation Center, where he was arrested.

Allen was released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in the Town of Rosendale Court at a later date.