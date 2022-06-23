WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they located a loaded, illegally possessed, 9 mm revolver, with a defaced serial number at the juvenile parolee’s residence. The juvenile was on parole for first-degree robbery.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

The juvenile was arraigned in Albany City Court. He has been released on his own recognizance.