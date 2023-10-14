TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are seeking the assistance of the community as part of an investigation into a burglary at a home on the east side of Troy. The incident occurred on October 11, and as part of the burglary, two Cane Corso dogs were stolen from the residence.

The two dogs stolen from the residence in Troy. (Troy Police Department)

Detectives are currently investigating several active leads. In addition to the dogs, jewelry was reported stolen from the home.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who sees the two dogs or has information regarding the burglary should contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4421.