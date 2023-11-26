SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department announced they are investigating a theft from the Stella Pasta Bar on Jay Street. The incident took place on November 25.

On Saturday, police responded to the area of 118 Jay Street for the report of a larceny. The restaurant’s owner stated that his laptop was digitally pinging its location on Jay Street after he had left his car running, unlocked and unattended in the restaurant’s driveway.

The owner told police that when he returned to his car, a backpack reportedly containing the restaurant’s bank bag with approximately $4,000 inside, as well as his laptop, was missing. Officers took down a description of the stolen items and began a search in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at (518)382-5200.