SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers saw a fight in the area of the Nashville bar. After the victim was found, they were transported to the hospital with a stab wound. During the investigation, police found that the victim had been in the Nashville bar before the fight.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information about the fight or if you were around the Nashville at that time, you can call Saratoga Springs Police at (518) 584-1800.