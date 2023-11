ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department confirmed they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on November 10. Police stated that a 21-year-old woman walked into Memorial Hospital on Friday with a stab wound to the shoulder and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the incident took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Street in Albany, and the victim and suspect are reportedly known to each other. The investigation remains ongoing.