SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred late in the evening on August 11. No victims have been reported at this time.

The incident took place on the 800 block of Bedford Street. One shell casing was recovered at the scene, though currently no other damage has been located.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Schenectady police dispatch at (518)630-0911 or the police tips line at (518)788-6566.