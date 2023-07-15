TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the area of 2nd Street and Van Buren Street.

On July 15 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim’s injuries are reportedly non-life threatening. According to police, a preliminary investigation yielded that the incident involved a dispute between the victim and the suspect, before the suspect fled the scene.

No description of the suspect is available at this time. The shooting remains under active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Police at (518)270-4421.