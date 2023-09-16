TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place near Third Avenue and 107th Street on Saturday afternoon. One victim was located with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police stated the suspect fled the scene, and that there is no description of them available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at (518)270-4411. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.