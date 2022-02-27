TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is on scene of a shooting in South Troy in the area of 2nd Street and Madison Street. Troy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf said a man in his mid-30s was shot and is currently in surgery at Albany Medical Center.

Three suspects fled the scene, but were taken into custody, said DeWolf. Some suspects are currently barricaded inside a building on the 300 block of 2nd Street.

Police said the situation is contained at this time. Residents should expect a police presence in the area and temporary road closures.

If you have an information, you can call the Troy Police Department at (518) 270-4421. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.