ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday night. One victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

On December 15 at 9:50 p.m., police responded to the area of North Swan Street and Third Street for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police say the man was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injury. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (518)462-8039.