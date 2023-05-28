SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a homicide on Pleasant Street. The victim is an adult woman whose name is currently being withheld until her family is notified.

At 5:15 a.m. on May 28, police received a call to 1030 Pleasant Street for a report of a woman in need of medical attention. Alongside members of the Schenectady Fire Department, officers arrived at the location and discovered an unconscious woman in her 40s.

The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call the Schenectady Police TIPS Line. Stick with NEWS10 as more details becomes available.