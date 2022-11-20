SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. The incident took place around 3 a.m., according to police.

The shooting took place on Broadway, police say. A crowd was allegedly engaged in a confrontation, which resulted in police responding to a shots-fired call. Police say they were confronted by people armed with handguns. This was an officer-involved shooting, and those injured were taken to local hospitals to be treated, according to police.

The area of Broadway between Lake Avenue and Division Street will remain closed while the scene is investigated with the assistance of the New York State Police. Those traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes. There is no public safety threat at this time.