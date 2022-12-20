HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Police say around 9:43 a.m., a male wearing a black jacket, winter hat, and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was displayed. Police say he was last seen on foot leaving the bank and walking north on Main Street.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery or suspect is encouraged to call the Hudson Falls Police Department at (518) 747-4011.