Police investigating homicide in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide. Police said 39-year-old Jeric Black of Pittsfield was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to a King Street address on February 1 around 11:40 p.m. Once there, they found Black suffering from a serious injury.

Black was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.

