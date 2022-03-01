WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a hit and run in Warrensburg. Police said the incident took place on February 27.

Around 4 p.m., State Police were called to Route 9 in Warrensburg. After an investigation, police found that a Chestertown man was traveling south on Route 9 when a black pickup truck hit the front passenger side of his vehicle. The black truck kept driving and didn’t stop.

Troopers were assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to help locate the hit and run vehicle but were unable to. The investigation is ongoing.