GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Police Department announced they are investigating a shooting that took place on August 13. The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

On August 13 at 3:33 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Maple Street and Culvert Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that at least two shots had been fired in the area after locating shell casings on Maple Street.

Police stated they have identified and interviewed multiple people involved in the incident, and it was discovered that there were non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting. The names of those involved, as well as the details of the injuries, are not being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at (518)761-3840.