BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on State Route 50 near the intersection with Brookline Road in Ballston Spa. Police say a preliminary investigation found a car driving northbound on State Route 50 struck a pedestrian at roughly 5:43 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say they’re requesting the public’s help in finding a white/silver Nissan Altima. The car struck the pedestrian and did not stop, suffering significant front-end damage.

Police say State Route 50 will be closed for an extended period of time, and drivers are expected to seek alternate routes. Please contact the State Police at 518-457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov with any information.