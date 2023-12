SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement is currently investigating the alleged concealment of a dead body in Schoharie County. Walter Fahrenkopf, 39, was arrested on Friday on charges of concealment of a human corpse.

Details are limited at this time. The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office is working with New York State Police to investigate. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.