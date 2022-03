NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna Police Department is investigating a report of a burglary at Van Antwerp Middle School. Police said the burglary happened on Wednesday, March 9 around 9:20 p.m.

The Niskayuna Central School District is working cooperatively with the police department. If you have any information about the burglary, you can contact Detective Hisham Khafaga at (518) 386-4580.