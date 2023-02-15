RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Rutland City Police are investigating two attempted burglaries at area gun shops. Police say the two incidents are separate, both happening on February 12.

Police say the attempted break-ins occurred at Seiple’s Shoot Shop and Black Dog Shooting Supply on N Main Street. Police say suspects attempted to break-in, but were unsuccessful due to the store’s security measures.

Police are asking anyone that may have surveillance cameras in the area to check them from 8-9 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone with information can call the Rutland Police at (802) 773-1816.