ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of May 20. One man was left injured from the incident.

At 9:40 a.m. on May 20, Albany Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of First Street, between Quail Street and North Lake Avenue. Police say they found a 46-year-old man there who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the man and two other men were having an argument outside, and that one of the two other men pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing. Follow along with NEWS10 for any further updates.