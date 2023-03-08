ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating an animal cruelty case, involving an abandoned cat from January 27. A person is accused of putting a cat in a duffle bag and leaving it by a garbage can on Sherman Street, near the intersection of Henry Johnson BLVD.

The New York State Humane Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can lead to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. For anyone with information regarding this case, you can call the Albany Animal Control at (518) 462-7107, or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-(833)-ALB-TIPS.

The cat involved has since been adopted and is healthy.