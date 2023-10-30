SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place outside of a party at 2525 Broadway on Sunday around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Police arrested Dione Kowalchyk (25, Watervliet) in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to the area of 2525 Broadway in Schenectady for reports of shots fired. After arriving, police say they found multiple shell casings in the street and a large crowd was clearing the area from a party inside.

Police say a car was found in the area and two occupants appeared to be unconscious. After waking them up, officers found a handgun inside the car and they were both detained. Police identified Kowalchyk as one of the occupants.

A victim was located shortly after at Ellis Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say the injury is non-life-threatening. While Kowalchyk faces charges, police say it is unknown if he had any involvement in the shooting at this time.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of certain ammunition-feeding devices

Schenectady police are currently investigating the incident and are attempting to locate and identify the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Schenectady Police Department tip line at (518) 788-6566.