GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested early Friday morning after a shots fired incident at Homewood Suites Hotel by Crossgates Mall. Chandler McCray, 33, faces several charges including first-degree attempted murder.

Guilderland Police responded to Homewood Suites around 6:26 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. Police entered the building and evacuated the surrounding rooms on the fifth floor. Police say on arrival, they found evidence consistent with shots fired.

In a press conference held at 11 a.m., Guilderland Police say McCray was arrested an hour and a half to two hours after arrival. At first, he was asked to leave his room but did not. He eventually left his room and was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported from the incident. This shooting is still under investigation. Police are working to gather witness statements at this time.