LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.

Police report a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and pulled out a handgun while demanding cash and cigarettes. After the interaction, he fled the scene. If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office 518-743-2500 option one and ask for a member of the Criminal Investigations Unit. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also leave a tip at 518-761-9800.