RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle on Route 9 that occurred on Tuesday morning. Jonathan A. Keich, 49, of Ford, New Jersey, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police investigations determined that Keich was traveling northbound on Route 9 when he was struck head-on by a 2015 Toyota 4Runner traveling south. The Toyota 4Runner was confirmed to be stolen from Connecticut.

The driver, a 14-year-old juvenile, was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They were remanded to a secure detention facility pending further investigation/charges.

Police say the Toyota 4Runner is one of several vehicles reported stolen from the northern Dutchess County/Eastern Connecticut areas on March 27 and 28. Investigations into the thefts are ongoing. Police believe the thefts are the work of an organized group.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave a vehicle running unattended. Police say if you witness a suspicious person or someone committing theft to call 911 immediately. Do not confront the perpetrator as they could be armed and dangerous.