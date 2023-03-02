GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A shooting on Dix Avenue on Thursday morning is under investigation by Glens Falls Police Department. The incident took place at 4:14 a.m. at 29 Dix Ave, with one victim placed in hospital care.

Police say that no threat exists to the public at this time. There were two victims, both residents of Glens Falls. Both were brought to Albany Medical Center for treatment. One is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooter is also believed to be a resident of Glens Falls. No charges have yet been filed. More details regarding the incident are yet to be released.