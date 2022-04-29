CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police in Catskill are asking for the public’s help with finding a wanted man. Police said Luis Fernandez, 36, of Kingston, failed to appear in Greene County Court after being released on bail.

Luis Fernandez

Fernandez is wanted on multiple felony charges including predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, and four counts of rape in the first degree. Police said he may try to flee to Puerto Rico.

He is also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on Fernandez’s whereabouts can call SP Catskill at (518) 622-8600. Information will be kept confidential if requested.