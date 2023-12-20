SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police have released more information regarding the shooting that happened on Lincoln Avenue at Steuben Street, saying the victim succumbed to their injuries early Wednesday morning. 21-year-old Usman Pirzada, of Schenectady, died at Albany Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Police say upon arrival, they found the victim, later identified as Pirzada, suffering from a gunshot wound, and several shell casings were also found. Pirzada was taken to Albany Medical Center for his injuries.

This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Schenectady Police Department tip line at (518) 788-6566.