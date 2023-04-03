SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Saugerties Police arrested Jason Dominguez, 37, of Hudson, following an incident at 87 Delaware Street in Glasco. Dominguez was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say Dominguez had forced his way into the victim’s house, threw the victim on the floor, and took their cell phone to prevent them from contacting police. The victim’s 9-year-old daughter was present and witnessed the incident. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and the child.

Dominguez was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 19.