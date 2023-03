SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on March 11 for allegedly entering a residence and stealing a Blink camera. Tammy L. Mahan, 52, is being charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Petit Larceny.

Mahan was arraigned in the Town of Moreau Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due back in court at a later date.