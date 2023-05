QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls woman was taken into custody for alleged narcotic sales in Queensbury. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Haley A. Seymour sold methamphetamine to police during a controlled drug buy operation.

Seymour was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. Seymour was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.