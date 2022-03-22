WEST FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fulton man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the West Fulton Fire Department. New York State Police said Brian Goodrich, 53, of Fulton, was taken into custody at his house on Sunday.

Goodrich is accused of shooting a gun from his vehicle and striking a private pool at a residence and the West Fulton Firehouse on March 20. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Charges

Two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree (felony)

Possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device (misdemeanor)

Goodrich is scheduled to be in Fulton Town Court on April 6. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.