KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested by the New York State Police in Kingston on Tuesday. James R. Tisch, 64, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, was arrested on a charge of second-degree grand larceny (felony).

Tisch is accused of stealing over $130,000 from Frost Valley YMCA while employed as its Chief Financial Officer. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court in front of Judge Weiss and released on his own recognizance.

Tisch is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Denning Court on July 20. The New York State Police Kingston BCI was assisted by the New York State Police SIU – Financial Crime Unit.