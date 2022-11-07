SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses. Police say four businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, four unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
The businesses not in compliance were the following:
- Lucky Mart Valero, 1324 SR50, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
- Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
- Savemore Beverage, 1512 SR9, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Speedway, 1513 Crescent Road, Clifton Halfmoon, NY 12065
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Jacks Liquor Store, 1028 SR146 Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Cumberland Farms, 1032 SR 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Stewarts, 1206 SR 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- USA Gas 4 Fire Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Speedway, 1698 SR9 Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Extra Mart, 283 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Extra Mart, 1588 SR9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
- Rite Aid, 1701 SR9, Halfmoon, NY 12065
- Stewarts, 322 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- Gulf, 10 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12022
- Stewarts, 16 Round Lake, Ballston Lake, NY 12022
During their investigation, police say troopers would appear in plainclothes, with one or multiple underage operatives who cannot lie about their age, or they provided a fake date of birth.