SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out 16 businesses. Police say four businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, four unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

The businesses not in compliance were the following:

Lucky Mart Valero, 1324 SR50, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Savemore Beverage, 1512 SR9, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Speedway, 1513 Crescent Road, Clifton Halfmoon, NY 12065

The following businesses were in compliance:

Jacks Liquor Store, 1028 SR146 Clifton Park, NY 12065

Cumberland Farms, 1032 SR 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Stewarts, 1206 SR 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065

USA Gas 4 Fire Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Speedway, 1698 SR9 Clifton Park, NY 12065

Extra Mart, 283 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Extra Mart, 1588 SR9, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Rite Aid, 1701 SR9, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Extra Mart, 283 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Stewarts, 322 Ushers Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Gulf, 10 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12022

Stewarts, 16 Round Lake, Ballston Lake, NY 12022

During their investigation, police say troopers would appear in plainclothes, with one or multiple underage operatives who cannot lie about their age, or they provided a fake date of birth.