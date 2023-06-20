New York State Police, as well as local law enforcement, will be out in full force during the Memorial Day weekend. (File Photo)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out six businesses. Police say three businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, three unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

The businesses not in compliance were the following:

Wine & Liquor Shop of Malta, 5 Kendall Way #4399, Malta, NY 12020

CVS, 2535 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020

Stewart’s Shops, 2951 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020

The following businesses were in compliance:

XtraMart, 2954 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020

Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Valero, 1324 Saratoga Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020

During their investigation, police say troopers would appear in plainclothes, with one or multiple underage operatives who cannot lie about their age.