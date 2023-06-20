SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Saratoga County, scoping out six businesses. Police say three businesses were not in compliance, and as a result, three unnamed people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.
The businesses not in compliance were the following:
- Wine & Liquor Shop of Malta, 5 Kendall Way #4399, Malta, NY 12020
- CVS, 2535 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020
- Stewart’s Shops, 2951 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020
The following businesses were in compliance:
- XtraMart, 2954 State Route 9, Malta, NY 12020
- Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
- Valero, 1324 Saratoga Rd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
During their investigation, police say troopers would appear in plainclothes, with one or multiple underage operatives who cannot lie about their age.