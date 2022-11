RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses. During the detail, one unnamed person was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, after allegedly selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

The investigations utilized a trooper in plain clothes, with one or more underage operatives who could not lie about their age or provided a fake date of birth. The only business not in compliance with the New York beverage control law was the following:

Gulf, 741 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061

The following businesses were in compliance: