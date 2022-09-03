COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.

On Saturday around 1:50 a.m., police pulled over a speeding car. During the traffic stop, police found that Scott had a suspended New York Driver’s License and was in possession of 61 grams of meth.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle (misdemeanor)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Scott is being held pending arraignment in Cohoes City Court Saturday afternoon.