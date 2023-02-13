SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the Saratoga Springs Police Department had to pursue a vehicle that sped away from a DWI Checkpoint. Police say the vehicle’s inspection had expired, and they could detect the smell of alcohol from the driver’s breath.

They attempted to pull over the vehicle to get the driver to perform a sobriety test. At this time, the driver sped off, leading police on a pursuit that ended around Kayadeross Acres in Milton. The driver, Javier Dalmasi, 28, of Ballston Spa was arrested and arraigned in City Court. He was remanded to the custody of the Saratoga County Sheriff in lieu of $1,000 cash bail, $2,000 partial secured bond, and $10,000 bond. Dalmasi was charged with the following: