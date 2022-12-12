WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.

Around 3:57 a.m. on Sunday, troopers received reports of a wrong-way driver on I-87 southbound. Troopers patrolled the area and saw Carmin driving northbound in the southbound lanes. She was pulled over, and arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to police. Police also say they discovered cocaine in her car after conducting an investigation.

Charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree assault

Vehicle and traffic violations

Carmin was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. Police say she refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content in her blood. Police also say she caused injury to a trooper while in custody and was uncooperative. Carmin was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.