SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department has charged Kari Becker, 27, of Saugerties, with Driving While Intoxicated. Becker was initially stopped after driving into and parking in the Saugerties Police Headquarters employee parking lot (a restricted area).

On May 5 at 10:55 p.m., police say that Becker was found parked in the lot, with her vehicle running, listening to music with another person. When an officer inquired as to what the two were doing, the officer found that both individuals were highly intoxicated, and Becker was administered field sobriety tests.

Following the tests, Becker was brought into police headquarters where Becker was processed for Driving While Intoxicated. Becker, who told officers that she had been out all evening drinking while celebrating Cinco De Mayo, submitted to a chemical test of her breath, which resulted in a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.22 %.

Charges

Driving While Intoxicated

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.18

Following processing, Becker was released on tickets to a third party. Becker is scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on May 15 to answer her charges.