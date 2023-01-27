SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Saratoga Springs Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant for a residence on the west side of the city. The warrant was issued following a month-long investigation into potential illegal narcotic sales at the residence.

A number of narcotics were discovered and the occupant, Vasilea Vazanellis, 48, was arrested. Vazanellis was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was arraigned in City Court and is due to reappear in court at a later date.