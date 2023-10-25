ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation into two abandoned puppies found on Livingston Avenue has resulted in two arrests. Delorean Benson, 30, and Kori Leizear, 23, of Albany, were charged with one count of torturing or injuring animals and one count of abandonment of an animal.

The two puppies were found next to a dumpster without food or water. Animal Control transported them to the Mohawk Humane Society. The puppies received medical treatment and are in good health.

Benson and Leizar are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on October 27.